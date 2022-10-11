CHRIS GILMOUR: Mind the gap

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Both have paid back the astronomical fees they extracted from SA public institutions, but this is not restitution
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
Tyres have a five-year warranty expiry date, says the director of SA’s Tyres Equipment Parts Association
Retail sales data in the past few weeks has been confusing to say the least. Part of this is due to much of the data being slightly out of date and therefore doesn’t reflect the full impact of substantially higher interest rates. And part is also due to the very low base of comparison in Stats SA’s July figures, which artificially boosted sales growth for that month. But as the year progresses and higher interest rates are reflected, retail sales growth must surely start declining.
Retail sales figures for July showed a spectacular rise of 8.6% year on year. That compares with a revised figure of -2.3% for June 2022. The reason for this big jump was a favourable base effect from July 2021, when retail sales were depressed due to riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. The best performing category was food, beverages & tobacco in specialised stores, which rose by 28.5% year on year, followed by clothing, footwear, textiles & leather (CFTL), which were up 13.9%. Growth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Mind the gap
The most recent data indicate that retail sales and credit extension have advanced, but the numbers don’t incorporate the effect of September's interest rate hike
Retail sales data in the past few weeks has been confusing to say the least. Part of this is due to much of the data being slightly out of date and therefore doesn’t reflect the full impact of substantially higher interest rates. And part is also due to the very low base of comparison in Stats SA’s July figures, which artificially boosted sales growth for that month. But as the year progresses and higher interest rates are reflected, retail sales growth must surely start declining.
Retail sales figures for July showed a spectacular rise of 8.6% year on year. That compares with a revised figure of -2.3% for June 2022. The reason for this big jump was a favourable base effect from July 2021, when retail sales were depressed due to riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. The best performing category was food, beverages & tobacco in specialised stores, which rose by 28.5% year on year, followed by clothing, footwear, textiles & leather (CFTL), which were up 13.9%. Growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.