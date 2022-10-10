Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future, to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: October 8 2025..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: In the digital Wild West DeFi is hard to defy
The lack of centralised regulation and trusted authorities means anything goes in DeFi
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future, to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: October 8 2025..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.