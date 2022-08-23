×

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Solve the problems that keep SA farmers awake at night

Government’s agriculture & agro-processing master plan is a step in the right direction, but collaboration and trust are key

23 August 2022 - 15:39 Wandile Sihlobo

To understand the challenges farmers face it’s necessary to spend a considerable amount of time talking to them, to get a better feel of the markets. In such engagements this past week one theme that came up time and again in such discussions is the need to diversify export markets to non-traditional regions, while retaining the sector’s foothold in key markets such as the EU.

Other issues that keep farmers awake at night are the need to improve logistics — road, rail and ports — the expansion of agricultural finance, particularly developmental finance or flexible finance products for new entrants, and strengthening trust between government and the industry. ..

