Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA mess papered over by victory It’s not easy leading a SA national team, says ODI captain Temba Bavuma B L Premium

“It’s not easy, to be honest. There’s a lot of dynamics that you need to manage. The biggest thing for me is trying to keep cricket the main focus.

“I hate to bring this up but it’s been a challenging time for the team, for the players and for particular members of the management. There has been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the team and the organisation so to manage the conversations that happen within the change room and to ensure that our energies are 100% geared towards performing out there, for me that’s been the biggest challenge.”..