NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA mess papered over by victory
It’s not easy leading a SA national team, says ODI captain Temba Bavuma
24 January 2022 - 17:49
“It’s not easy, to be honest. There’s a lot of dynamics that you need to manage. The biggest thing for me is trying to keep cricket the main focus.
“I hate to bring this up but it’s been a challenging time for the team, for the players and for particular members of the management. There has been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the team and the organisation so to manage the conversations that happen within the change room and to ensure that our energies are 100% geared towards performing out there, for me that’s been the biggest challenge.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now