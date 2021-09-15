Opinion / Columnists DAVID SHAPIRO: Invaluable lessons from the incomparable Warren Buffett Buffett’s wisdom extends far beyond his knowledge of investments, and I was always fascinated by the advice he would give

On August 30, Warren Buffett, considered the world’s greatest investor, turned 91. I have been a diligent follower of Buffett’s investment thinking for decades and for many years attended his annual shareholder shindig in Omaha, Nebraska.

At each meeting, in sessions that stretched for six hours, Buffett and his lifelong business partner, Charlie Munger, who is six years his senior, would take questions from journalists, analysts and 40,000 attendees, in a packed arena, while munching sweets and drinking Coca-Cola...