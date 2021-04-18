Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: From water-use to energy, performative focus sidetracks from real issues The list of distractions from what matters seems never-ending BL PREMIUM

Everything seems rather performative at the moment — performative crisis-mongering, performative protest, performative vaccination schemes, performative witness appearances at the Zondo commission, performative policymaking, performative leadership.

The real action is maybe dull. Who cares about water-use licences? (Except the company trying to open a factory on time and employ more people.) Who cares about radical shifts in the domestic business environment being proposed by the government with workers on boards, enhanced localisation and employment equity requirements? (Except the companies trying to recovery from the pandemic.)..