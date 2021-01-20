Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us It's so easy to order the shots that only low self-esteem explains why SA's government hasn't done it effectively BL PREMIUM

The ANC national executive is meeting this weekend and one of the things they’ll be talking about is increasing taxes to pay for the coronavirus vaccines we desperately need. It is hard to imagine more explosive evidence of the fact that our government has only now begun to think about buying Sars-Cov-2 vaccines, but also that it had never even thought about how to pay for them.

A tax increase isn’t going to happen. The vaccines are cheap and I will pay for mine and 100 other people who can’t afford one if that helps. So would thousands of South Africans — individuals and businesses...