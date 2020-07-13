Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Black voices matter Ashwell Prince lifts the lid on racism in cricket and now it’s time to have honest, uncomfortable conversations BL PREMIUM

Earlier this month former England opening batsman Michael Carberry spoke with passion about his frustrations at being labelled a “troublemaker” whenever he raised the subject of racial discrimination and prejudice.

He was told he should keep his mouth shut and be grateful he had played Test cricket.