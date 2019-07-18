LUMKILE MONDI: State-owned bank might deepen economic malaise
If institutions such as the Land Bank and National Empowerment Fund are unable to fulfil their mandates, why would a new entity be any different?
18 July 2019 - 05:52
In his closing remarks to the parliamentary finance committee last week, finance minister Tito Mboweni reiterated the government’s plans to establish a state-owned bank.
