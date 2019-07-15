JUSTICE MALALA: ANC is mum over lawless EFF because its hands are dirty
Red Berets will continue with thuggish behaviour such as that towards Pravin Gordhan in parliament because they always escape with impunity
15 July 2019 - 08:51
In the realm of law and order, SA is a country of media releases and words of condemnation — but no action.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.