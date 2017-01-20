BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Where is Mahlobo’s alleged rhino horn-loving friend?
Sassa scrambles for partners to distribute social grants, and what roles will Donald Trump’s family play in the White House?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
It is something of a sequel to the Jackie Selebi-Bheki Cele police commissioner caught-in-the-act script. But this time there is a music system thrown in.
In similar vein, State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s alleged rhino horn-loving "friend" has inexplicably vanished without a trace.
Eleven weeks before the South African Social Security Agency takes over the distribution of social grants‚ it is scrambling to get partners for the massive exercise.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Here is what you need to know about the Trumps, the US’s first family, and each one’s likely role in the administration.
Barack Obama could not, or would not, directly address the systemic issues confronting black communities.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Capitec co-founder Riaan Stassen’s net worth has risen, along with the bank’s share price.
Anglo moves ahead and shortlists bidders for its SA coal mines, but the company is not saying anything just yet.
Sibanye is on course to acquire Stillwater Mining, the largest platinum group metal producer outside SA and Russia.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
The name Zuma seems to be synonymous with trouble. The former Gambian First Lady happens to be Zenab Zuma Jammeh. It's all in the name. pic.twitter.com/kvTHEeodbu— IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) January 19, 2017
