EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Where is Mahlobo’s alleged rhino horn-loving friend?

Sassa scrambles for partners to distribute social grants, and what roles will Donald Trump’s family play in the White House?

20 January 2017 - 12:45 PM Wilson Johwa
David Mahlobo. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO
David Mahlobo. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO

It is something of a sequel to the Jackie Selebi-Bheki Cele police commissioner caught-in-the-act script. But this time there is a music system thrown in.

In similar vein, State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s alleged rhino horn-loving "friend" has inexplicably vanished without a trace.

In what way would the ANC election rules change, as suggested by Cyril Ramaphosa?

Eleven weeks before the South African Social Security Agency takes over the distribution of social grants‚ it is scrambling to get partners for the massive exercise.

Here is what you need to know about the Trumps, the US’s first family, and each one’s likely role in the administration.

Daneel Knoetze argues that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s administration has failed to recognise the enduring legacy of apartheid city design and its main premise: segregation.

Barack Obama could not, or would not, directly address the systemic issues confronting black communities.

Capitec co-founder Riaan Stassen’s net worth has risen, along with the bank’s share price.

Anglo moves ahead and shortlists bidders for its SA coal mines, but the company is not saying anything just yet.

Sibanye is on course to acquire Stillwater Mining, the largest platinum group metal producer outside SA and Russia.

