Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: SA could have some explaining to do on the global financial stage

03 January 2017 - 16:01 PM Wilson Johwa
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

For failing to sign into law amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, SA is facing the prospect of a rebuke from the Financial Action Task Force, the global body that monitors compliance with antiterrorism and money-laundering regulations.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi enters the fray on the standardisation of matric results, describing the DA’s questioning of the process as political point-scoring and "sour grapes".

Relief as SANDF deploys to border towns to stem cross-boarder crime.

Relief for border towns plagued by crime

Residents hope the ipolice and military reinforcements will remain in the small KwaZulu-Natal towns targeted by hijacking syndicates
National
1 day ago

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Here are the best places in the world to work. For the best employment packages — including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home — try Middle East countries.

Rob Jeffrey argues the case against abandoning coal-fired power stations, saying this is an expensive feel-good factor for the wealthy and those with vested financial and idealistic interests. 

Natasha Marrian argues that the ANC is in for a turbulent year, with the party’s outlook likely to be shaped by the drop in support during the 2016 municipal elections.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Black ownership of Exxaro falls from just over 50% to 30%, raising questions about its status as an Eskom supplier. Exxaro says raising the funding for a 50% black shareholding structure, and the significant gearing this entailed amid volatile commodity prices, made that impractical.

The rand ended 2016 among the best-performing currencies in the world. But many more pitfalls are in store in 2017.

Momentary relief as troubled Evraz Highveld’s heavy section mill reopens on orders from ArcelorMittal SA.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

 The ANC has paid the price for its open ended hashtag #WeAreANC - many have had fun manipulating it.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
2.
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Will Zuma be dumped?
Opinion
5.
Government misses an important point in fracas ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.