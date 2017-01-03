EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: SA could have some explaining to do on the global financial stage
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
For failing to sign into law amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, SA is facing the prospect of a rebuke from the Financial Action Task Force, the global body that monitors compliance with antiterrorism and money-laundering regulations.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi enters the fray on the standardisation of matric results, describing the DA’s questioning of the process as political point-scoring and "sour grapes".
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Here are the best places in the world to work. For the best employment packages — including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home — try Middle East countries.
Rob Jeffrey argues the case against abandoning coal-fired power stations, saying this is an expensive feel-good factor for the wealthy and those with vested financial and idealistic interests.
Natasha Marrian argues that the ANC is in for a turbulent year, with the party’s outlook likely to be shaped by the drop in support during the 2016 municipal elections.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Black ownership of Exxaro falls from just over 50% to 30%, raising questions about its status as an Eskom supplier. Exxaro says raising the funding for a 50% black shareholding structure, and the significant gearing this entailed amid volatile commodity prices, made that impractical.
The rand ended 2016 among the best-performing currencies in the world. But many more pitfalls are in store in 2017.
Momentary relief as troubled Evraz Highveld’s heavy section mill reopens on orders from ArcelorMittal SA.
Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
The ANC has paid the price for its open ended hashtag #WeAreANC - many have had fun manipulating it.
Controversy on Taiwan is unnecessary @MYANC. Step back. Breathe. &You are getting entangled in a no-win argument. @zizikodwa @MolotoMothapo— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) January 3, 2017
Please login or register to comment.