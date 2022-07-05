Opinion IAN BREMMER: US’s dysfunctional politics is only getting worse There is good reason to fear that the 2024 presidential election will provoke deadly violence in the US B L Premium

Thirty years ago, the Soviet empire collapsed, in large part because many within its orbit believed Western-style democracy and rule of law were superior to Soviet communism. The US’s openness and strong political institutions won admiration from millions who wanted to live in a political system where a leader’s legitimacy depended on winning genuinely competitive, free and fair elections.

In many ways, the US remains the world’s dominant power. It’s blessed with natural resources, its economy remains dynamic, its financial system is strong, its technologies set global standards, its popular culture still inspires, and its military can project power in every region of the world. In all these ways, US advantages are greater even than they were in 1990. ..