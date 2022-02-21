Opinion DAVID MAYNIER: Why W Cape is not giving up on Delta Air Lines’ triangular route

We are delighted that Delta Air Lines has now applied to the US department of transportation for approval to operate nonstop flights between Atlanta and Cape Town. We hope the application is approved promptly.

There is clearly a surge in demand for direct flights from the US to Cape Town. Last year, for the first time the US was SA’s primary tourist source market, with 72,000 Americans arriving in our country by December 2021, which is good for our tourism and hospitality sectors in the Western Cape...