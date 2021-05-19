Has Jamie Dimon left the succession race too late?

For advocates of greater diversity in banking, and especially on Wall Street, the apparent confirmation that Lake and Piepszak are still likely candidates for the top position is welcome news. Among the biggest banks in the US, only Citigroup has a female CEO, and there aren’t too many obvious contenders for other spots because men dominate the senior ranks.

For Piepszak, who was CFO for two years after running the credit-card unit, it’s an opportunity to prove herself managing a large division. Lake, who was CFO for seven years before her, has well-established credentials in the financial community. But pitting the managers head to head at the helm of JPMorgan’s biggest revenue generator — though in keeping with Dimon’s forceful style — sets up a Darwinian race that has the potential to do more damage than good.

For starters, it may be harder to judge Lake’s and Piepszak’s individual contributions, especially from the outside. Lake will run payments, commerce and lending, which includes credit cards, home lending and automotive financing, while Piepszak will lead consumer and business banking, as well as wealth management.

What’s more, tension between the two may lead to the temptation of assuming greater risk in the areas they oversee as they try to establish their individual credentials. And while Dimon is still around to ensure the company runs smoothly, competition from within the same business unit will inevitably lead to varying loyalties within the group as individuals will naturally seek to back the winning horse.

And assuming either Lake or Piepszak are promoted to CEO, it’s hard to envisage the one passed over will stick around. In short, it’s an aggressive bet that could have been avoided. A number of possible successors have jumped ship over the years, and getting this latest move right will shape Dimon’s legacy.

In the meantime, investors will be reassured that Pinto is not going anywhere. The Argentinian banker, who has helped JPMorgan rise to the top of Wall Street’s investment banking rankings, ran the bank along with Smith when Dimon had heart surgery last year. Stepping seamlessly into the top job just as the pandemic hit and markets were going haywire, Pinto showed he’s more than capable of steering the supertanker through troubled waters.

But succession discussions will intensify from here. Few arguably have the experience that has given regulators (and investors) the comfort that Dimon can fill both the institutional role of chair and the top executive role. A split could well become a hot topic again.

On a recent call with analysts, Dimon, having trouble hearing because of a poor connection, encouraged Piepszak to carry on without him. “You’re doing a great job and don't really need me,” he said. Investors should start getting used to that idea.

Bloomberg Opinion. More articles like this are available at Bloomberg.com/opinion