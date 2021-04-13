Opinion

CARTOON: The great divider, John Hlophe

13 April 2021 - 18:12 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, April 13 2021
Tuesday, April 13 2021

Factionalised ANC will be arbiter of John Hlophe’s fate if matter goes to parliament

Tribunal finds the judge president of the Western Cape guilty of gross misconduct, but his removal requires a two-thirds majority of MPs
National
2 days ago

Lobby group calls for Hlophe’s suspension

Freedom Under Law says judge president’s acquittal of MP was wrong
National
1 month ago

NICOLE FRITZ: The JSC is lost in Hlophe’s labyrinth

It is inexplicable that the commission has not recommended the suspension of the Western Cape judge president
Opinion
1 month ago

PAUL HOFFMAN: John Hlophe guilty of poor jurisprudence

The Judicial Service Commission needs to do its duty and ensure judge Hlope is suspended
Opinion
1 month ago

Hlophe lawyers go for broke as misconduct tribunal concludes

Western Cape judge president argues that he did nothing wrong
National
3 months ago
Monday, April 12 2021
Monday, April 12 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Political rhetoric to speed ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Tax evaders should consider if evasion ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.