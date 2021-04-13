CARTOON: The great divider, John Hlophe

Upbeat trade data from China boosted some global markets on the day
Sibanye-Stillwater is reviving trust among community stakeholders and formalising a social compact for the benefit of all
Claims by senior executive of racially motivated appointments will be checked for veracity and action taken if it turns out company was misled
Speculation grows over the future of the department of public enterprises
The government will not support proposals for royalties as it believes growth will boost tax revenue
Mining production data rose for first time in a year in February as output of iron and manganese ore as well as non-metallic minerals increased
Green thinking need not just be a constraint on traditional business but a huge opportunity
The US will miss May 1 deadline agreed to by the Trump administration and the Taliban
The new series puts more emphasis on the pre-Dusi seeding and build-up races for the canoe marathon
Say yes to Bosjes for an autumn escape in the Breedekloof
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
