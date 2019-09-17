Political path must be adjusted radically — is Herman Mashaba the answer?

As Margaret Thatcher is quoted to have said, “the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money”. That is not to say that the simplistically understood opposite, of neoliberal capitalism, is the solution. Rather that the current path will have to be adjusted, radically and rapidly, to avoid a debt and currency crisis.

Enter state left, Herman Mashaba. A relative newcomer to SA politics, Mashaba is a proven businessman and apparent pragmatist. He is straight-talking, undeterred by criticism and willing to work with partners from across the political spectrum. Accused of xenophobia, he criticises the government of the day for allowing our borders to become porous and simultaneously allows for the insourcing of hundreds of low-skilled workers in Johannesburg. Combining conservative notions of the rule of law, with overtly socialist allowances for public spending, the man seems to be navigating the complexity of our coalition politics just fine.

SA needs a dose of Mashaba-pragmatism, and might just get some in 2023. Unbeknown to the fat cats in positions of power at present, the stars might be aligning to catapult Mashaba to a position of national prominence, not because the DA is strong or preferred to the ANC, neither of which is the case, but because the blinkers of self-interest and utopian socialism that blinds our policymakers at present are perpetuating a direction of travel for the country that will precipitate a political realignment in the next three years.

Here are the drivers of change:

1. Our state has run out of money and must restructure its debt, but the ANC can't do so for political reasons.

2. Our SOEs are failing and must be rationalised and partially privatised, but the ANC can't do so for political reasons.

3. Our economy is stagnant and needs business confidence to attract domestic and foreign investment, but the ANC can't do so for political reasons.

4. Our young people are getting poor education outcomes and need systemic education reform, but the ANC can't do so for political reasons.

5. Our highways and inner-cities are being militarised by criminal elements and need to be secured, but the ANC cannot do so for political reasons.

6. Our resources and industrial sectors are hampered by syndicates of rent-seekers and can't grow, but the ANC can't liberate them for political reasons.

7. Our national policy discourse is disjointed and contradictory, but the ANC can't streamline it for political reasons.