GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: SA reels from deadly brew of tragedy and mismanagement
The country is having a hellish time, with foreigners and women targeted in a slew of attacks and politicians failing to calm the nation
06 September 2019 - 05:10
SA is running dangerously close to being a lawless state where there are no consequences for criminality and citizens are fed up.
It has been a difficult week at a time when the economy is failing and SA is hosting the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Africa meeting in Cape Town in the hopes of attracting investment.
