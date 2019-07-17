Editing Allowed
WATCH: Why Jacob Zuma’s strategy at the Zondo inquiry may not pay off
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
17 July 2019 - 15:46
On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the team take a look at the fall-out for the ANC as Jacob Zuma spills the beans at the Zondo commission. But is his fight-back strategy really paying off?
