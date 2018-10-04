JOBS SUMMIT
Young South Africans can cross the chasm to employment but they need bridges
Research points to the need for better linkages between school, training and work but there are spatial barriers due to apartheid to be breached as well
04 October 2018 - 05:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.