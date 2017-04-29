What’s so special about the taxman’s SVDP for offshore tax?
The window for SARS’s special voluntary disclosure closes soon. Nel Schoeman looks at when to use the ‘special’ deal and when to go for the ordinary disclosure programme
The South African Minister of Finance announced a Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP) in his Budget speech on 24 February 2016. The motivation behind this was to afford taxpayers with a final opportunity to regularise their offshore tax position prior to SARS being made aware of South African tax residents’ offshore interests via the international automatic exchange of information under the Common Reporting Standard of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The SVDP bill, which was released on 24 February 2016, has throughout the course of last year undergone a number of substantial changes, following intensive feedback from interested groups during the public hearing process, and was finally promulgated in January this year.
Even though many of those affected are still coming to terms with the scope of the CRS, which leaves virtually no other option other than to regularise their offshore position, the real question for most is whether or not the SVDP is the best route to follow; seeing as there is an alternative: the ‘normal’ Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP).
The VDP refers to the programme which has been in place since 2010 and will continue to be in force, unlike the SVDP which is only available up until the end of August 2017.
Making use of the SVDP versus the VDP could lead to drastically different outcomes for the taxpayer in as far as the bottom line liability is concerned, which is why it is critical to carefully evaluate the implications of both programmes before making a decision.
Under the VDP, SARS essentially allows the taxpayer to retrospectively update their tax affairs. In other words, one is afforded the opportunity to reopen the tax returns for the relevant years and update them to include the offshore income and gains which were not disclosed. There are generally no penalties, but SARS does charge interest for the fact that the repayment amounts to a late payment of the tax owing.
For example, where a taxpayer expatriated money via travel allowances (say in the form of travellers cheques) in the 1980s and 1990s by depositing funds into an offshore bank account, they would have had to disclose any income and gains in the offshore account as of 2001 (when the South African tax system began taxing its residents on their worldwide income and gains). Thus, under the VDP this taxpayer would be reopening his returns for the years 2001 to 2016 and updating them to include the outstanding offshore income and gains; thereby paying tax on the nondisclosed amounts as well as interest thereon.
Whereas the VDP concerns itself with the actual tax outstanding, the SVDP allows the taxpayer to regularise all tax outstanding by paying a one-off fixed penalty, which is capped at a maximum of 16% of the highest value of the relevant offshore assets for the past five years.
The penalty is levied in the following way: SARS requires that the end-February balance of the past five years be converted to rand, at the historic exchange rate. Forty percent of the highest rand value is then included in the 2015 tax return as taxable income and resubmitted. In most cases, this would result in the taxpayer’s marginal tax rate being pushed up to 40%, thus amounting to an effective penalty of 16% of the offshore capital at stake (40% x 40% = 16%).
The standard approach therefore would be to first evaluate the VDP liability and then compare that with the liability under the SVDP, which is likely to be 16% of the total value of the offshore capital at stake. If the amount outstanding in terms of the VDP (ie, outstanding tax plus interest) exceeds 16%, it would make sense to go for the SVDP. If it does not exceed 16%, it would make sense to go for the VDP.
VDP drawbacks
One of the drawbacks of the VDP is the burden of gathering the supporting documentation evidencing the history of the flow and source of funds. In situations where the origin or flow of funds dates back to the 1980s or 1990s this task could become even more onerous, if not impossible. It is also not ideal to engage the VDP unit under a VDP application where there is a scarcity of supporting evidence, as it opens the door for SARS to demand more than what was actually owing, placing the onus on the taxpayer to disprove SARS’s assertions.
It is sometimes possible, at the outset and without having trawled through all the past statements and evidentiary documentation, to determine that the SVDP would be the better way to go. This is typically the case where all the offshore assets originated from "pretax" money or where funds were donated into an offshore trust. This could also often be the case where the taxpayer inherited the money held offshore. In these instances, the cost and effort of gathering all the relevant past statements and evidentiary documentation could be avoided.
Taxpayers are encouraged to take expert advice as soon as possible, given that the SVDP is expected to run only until the end of August 2017.
• Schoeman is an associate at advisory firm Maitland.
