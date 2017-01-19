Tanzania’s strong hand needs more adroit touch to nurture investment

Governments do have a certain leeway within which to implement social and political measures that are less than optimal from a profit perspective, but are necessary for the welfare of citizens. At this point, Magufuli is highly unlikely to have exhausted his margin for manoeuvre in this respect.

The economy is booming. According to the World Bank, Tanzania’s growth figure for 2016 is likely to come in at 7.2%. This is based partly on a thriving agricultural and agribusiness sector (29% of GDP and 65% of employment), especially sugar and tobacco, and a boom in services around information and telecoms technologies, but mostly developments in resources, especially natural gas.

The really big natural gas discoveries — offshore along Tanzania’s south coast — date back to 2011 and hold the potential to make the country a gas-producing superpower. Including later discoveries, some onshore, the 2016 potential figure for recoverable gas is at least twice the size of the UK’s North Sea gas fields.

But here, too, there is a disjuncture between Magufuli’s impatient desire to see private sector investment and the preferences of global corporates. In October Statoil, part of the BG Group set up to develop the gas fields, said the final investment decision on the building of an export facility — a liquefied natural gas "train" — could be as far off as five years. This was despite a statement from Magufuli’s office in August urging an "immediate" decision.

The gold-mining sector illustrates this disconnect even more clearly. Tanzania is Africa’s fourth-biggest gold producer, with the mines concentrated in the remote inland north of the country. However, mining companies have battled with such issues as transport and poor power supplies, both areas in which international mining companies like AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold have made substantial direct financial contributions.

Rough Jurisdiction

They have also had issues with artisanal miners invading company property and labour disputes that have erupted into violence. Barrick’s North Mara mine has been especially problematic, with 65 deaths since 2006.

The November 2016 requirement that mining firms operating in Tanzania list 30% of their shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange adds another layer of complication for the industry. Indeed, Tanzania’s gold fields are such a rough jurisdiction that Barrick Gold is searching for buyers willing to take up its 65% stake in its Tanzanian subsidiary, Acacia Mining.

Miners and telecoms companies are not the only businesses that have had uncomfortable experiences with the Magufuli government. Dangote Cement, a Nigerian-owned pan-African colossus with cement plants in Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia, SA and eight other African countries, faced down Magufuli in December 2016.

The company decided, in 2014, to take advantage of the gas-based boom in southern Tanzania by building a $500m factory in Mtwana. But, claims Dangote, agreements to supply the energy-hungry plant with cheap natural gas were not kept. It was forced to use imported diesel, which at a consumption rate of 6-million litres cost it $4m every month.