EAST AFRICAN GOVERNANCE
Tanzania’s strong hand needs more adroit touch to nurture investment
The Bulldozer president’s forceful approach is cleaning up waste and corruption but makes business uncertain, writes David Christianson
The election of John Magufuli to Tanzania’s presidency in December 2015 has disrupted a relatively quiet progression from African socialism to capitalism.
Tanzania, originally the homeland of African socialism under revered independence leader Julius Nyerere, has been incrementally moving towards capitalism since the mid-1980s, privatising state-owned enterprises and improving the investment climate. Some of Magufuli’s actions since taking office deepen this process by unwinding the grip patronage and corruption hold on public institutions, but others have made private investors nervous.
Magufuli is known as The Bulldozer, a nickname that reflects his reputation for "getting things done" when he was minister of works under his predecessor, Jakaya Kikwete. He brought the same energy and determination to the presidency and earned plaudits for attacking waste and corruption.
Expenditure on international travel and public ceremonies was slashed within days of Magufuli assuming office, and 150 senior officials were fired soon afterwards. He has dismissed his tax commissioner, senior management at the Tanzania Ports Authority and, in May 2016, his minister of home affairs for allegedly being drunk in public (in parliament). Shortly after assuming office, he celebrated Independence Day by personally leading a public clean-up of the streets in Dar es Salaam.
There is no doubt that officialdom in Tanzania had become complacent, often corrupt and in need of a good shake-up. The country ranks 117 out of the 175 jurisdictions listed by Transparency International — not terrible by African standards but in need of improvement if Tanzania is to stand out as an investment destination.
Since independence in 1964, the country has been ruled by only one party, now called Chama Cha Mapinduzi, and the extensive intermingling of state and party — entrenched during the socialist era — has never been properly untangled. Magufuli’s reforms might be described as "populist"; his treatment of privileged senior officials has been met with what can only be described as glee among ordinary Tanzanians.
Compulsory Stake
But while political reform may be an appropriate target for bulldozer-style reform, where The Bulldozer’s assertiveness has directly affected the business climate he has left investors less impressed. The Finance Act of mid-2016 required telecommunications companies to float a compulsory 25% stake on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.
There are concerns that there is insufficient liquidity and institutional backing in Tanzania to make this move viable from a business perspective. Without reforms to the banking and financial services sectors, this looks a bit too much like forced indigenisation.
Magufuli’s government has also expropriated about 1,800ha of land and redistributed it to the local peasantry. The justification is that investors agreed to develop their holdings within three years and not hold it for speculative value. But the reservations are about process, consultation and possibly a poor understanding of what motivates business and how it works.
Capital, unlike public service employees, does not work harder when threatened. It moves elsewhere. Magufuli has promised to double revenue collection within five years, but this has set up a low-intensity war between the Tanzania Investment Centre, an established continental leader in the investment promotion industry, and the Tanzania Revenue Authority, which appears to be revelling in its new-found political support.
The 2016-17 budget proposes to build the capacity of public servants to carry out specialised audits in natural resources with the aim of improving revenue collection. As the investment centre and the revenue authority are the critical public institutions with which foreign businesses engage, this does nothing for investment certainty.
Governments do have a certain leeway within which to implement social and political measures that are less than optimal from a profit perspective, but are necessary for the welfare of citizens. At this point, Magufuli is highly unlikely to have exhausted his margin for manoeuvre in this respect.
The economy is booming. According to the World Bank, Tanzania’s growth figure for 2016 is likely to come in at 7.2%. This is based partly on a thriving agricultural and agribusiness sector (29% of GDP and 65% of employment), especially sugar and tobacco, and a boom in services around information and telecoms technologies, but mostly developments in resources, especially natural gas.
The really big natural gas discoveries — offshore along Tanzania’s south coast — date back to 2011 and hold the potential to make the country a gas-producing superpower. Including later discoveries, some onshore, the 2016 potential figure for recoverable gas is at least twice the size of the UK’s North Sea gas fields.
But here, too, there is a disjuncture between Magufuli’s impatient desire to see private sector investment and the preferences of global corporates. In October Statoil, part of the BG Group set up to develop the gas fields, said the final investment decision on the building of an export facility — a liquefied natural gas "train" — could be as far off as five years. This was despite a statement from Magufuli’s office in August urging an "immediate" decision.
The gold-mining sector illustrates this disconnect even more clearly. Tanzania is Africa’s fourth-biggest gold producer, with the mines concentrated in the remote inland north of the country. However, mining companies have battled with such issues as transport and poor power supplies, both areas in which international mining companies like AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold have made substantial direct financial contributions.
Rough Jurisdiction
They have also had issues with artisanal miners invading company property and labour disputes that have erupted into violence. Barrick’s North Mara mine has been especially problematic, with 65 deaths since 2006.
The November 2016 requirement that mining firms operating in Tanzania list 30% of their shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange adds another layer of complication for the industry. Indeed, Tanzania’s gold fields are such a rough jurisdiction that Barrick Gold is searching for buyers willing to take up its 65% stake in its Tanzanian subsidiary, Acacia Mining.
Miners and telecoms companies are not the only businesses that have had uncomfortable experiences with the Magufuli government. Dangote Cement, a Nigerian-owned pan-African colossus with cement plants in Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia, SA and eight other African countries, faced down Magufuli in December 2016.
The company decided, in 2014, to take advantage of the gas-based boom in southern Tanzania by building a $500m factory in Mtwana. But, claims Dangote, agreements to supply the energy-hungry plant with cheap natural gas were not kept. It was forced to use imported diesel, which at a consumption rate of 6-million litres cost it $4m every month.
Plans to import coal from SA were shelved after vociferous opposition from the government. In November, Dangote shut down the plant for a month, claiming this was necessary for "technical reasons". By some estimates, a permanent closure would have cost 10,000 jobs. Finally, company owner
Aliko Dangote met Magufuli in December
and persuaded him to reinstate the supply of subsidised gas.
The personalisation of government-business relations — exemplified by the need for Dangote to meet face to face with Magufuli — is not something business likes. Personality-neutral regulatory systems are an essential requirement of any adequate enabling environment. This may be the big danger Tanzania faces in the immediate future. The Bulldozer may well improve political aspects of the country’s investment climate while undermining business confidence.
Opportunities abound in Tanzania, especially in mining, with viable deposits of iron ore, coal and uranium having been identified, but also potentially in trade. A massive port is planned at Bagamoyo and the rehabilitation of the Tazara (previously Tanzam) rail link to Central Africa is well under way. The investment community is watching with interest and trying hard to understand where Tanzania’s bulldozing new president is taking the country.
• Christianson is a writer and investment consultant specialising in sub-Saharan Africa.
