La Niña expected to bring a wetter-than-usual summer, say agricultural economists

The El Niño drought is said to be coming to an end, making way for wet La Niña weather.

Absa agricultural economists say the following trends are likely in 2017:

1. SA is the world’s largest producer of mohair and accounts for 52% of the total global production. A small percentage of South African mohair is consumed domestically while most of the yield is exported to Italy and China. In 2017, the weaker rand and strong demand from China are expected to remain the key drivers, while depressed economic conditions in the Eurozone could negatively impact demand.

2. SA is a major grapefruit producer and exporter in the Southern Hemisphere, accounting for 405,000 tonnes in 2014, about 6.4% of global production. The domestic outlook for grapefruit remains positive for the next five years until 2021.

3. In 2015-16, SA imported 100 803 tonnes of white maize and 1.9-million tonnes of yellow maize. In the 2016-17 season, SA is expected to import 1-million tonnes of white maize and 2.3-million tonnes of yellow maize.

4. Dry pastures in 2016 resulted in a sharp decline in the number of cows and replacement heifers. Absa says rebuilding the herd will be a lengthy process, from two to seven years. Expected La Niña weather during the 2016-17 season will contribute positively to pasture conditions and assist the process of rebuilding the herd.

5. Over the past three years, local wine consumption rose 7% year on year. However, the area under wine grape shrank. In traditional areas such as Paarl and Stellenbosch, the area devoted to wine has fallen 11% over the past 10 years.

6. The value of tomatoes traded on the fresh produce market last year was R1.47bn. The drought did not affect tomato production significantly, and there was a surplus. Tomato production has risen since February 2016, exceeding three-year average.

7. In the 2016-17 agricultural season, there was a strong positive rainfall signal from the Indian Ocean. In general, normal to above-normal rain was expected in summer. The season will probably begin a bit later than normal, but quite a bit of rain is expected in midsummer.