Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions blind to dangers

01 December 2021 - 15:56
A worker is shown at a Clover factory. File photo: SUPPLIED
A worker is shown at a Clover factory. File photo: SUPPLIED

Luyolo Mkentane's report refers (“Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud”, November 29).

This attitude of “scorched earth” seems to becoming more and more prevalent in the trade union movement in SA today. There is no thought to the fact that the broad unemployment rate is now at 50%, and by crippling any business the union movement is destroying the possibility of not only future jobs but current ones as well.

Everyone understands the desire for pay increases, but few people seem to understand the risk of crippling employers.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

Saccawu to take wage proposal by Massmart to striking workers

Saccawu members began striking on November 19 in support of a demand for a R500 hike across the board, rejecting Massmart's proposal of R320
National
1 hour ago

Sibanye-Stillwater puts stringent picketing rules as wage strike looms

The gold miner says the picketing rules are to ensure that 'there is no damage to property' during the strike
National
1 hour ago
