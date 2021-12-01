LETTER: Unions blind to dangers

Luyolo Mkentane's report refers (“Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud”, November 29).

This attitude of “scorched earth” seems to becoming more and more prevalent in the trade union movement in SA today. There is no thought to the fact that the broad unemployment rate is now at 50%, and by crippling any business the union movement is destroying the possibility of not only future jobs but current ones as well.

Everyone understands the desire for pay increases, but few people seem to understand the risk of crippling employers.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.