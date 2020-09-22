National / Labour Union vows to crank up heat on Mustek over impasse on demands BL PREMIUM

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it will intensify its strike at JSE-listed information and communications technology supplier Mustek after a meeting with CEO David Kan on Tuesday failed to break the impasse on employees’ demands including a 20% wage increase.

The strike has disrupted Mustek’s production line and operations as workers from the sales, production, transport and packing divisions refuse to return to work until they have received a positive response to their demands from the company management.