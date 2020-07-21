National Ters Covid-19 benefit extended for certain vulnerable workers The scheme has been extended to August 15 with the increased cost estimated to be R20bn BL PREMIUM

The government has decided to extend its Covid-19 relief scheme for workers for an extra six weeks until August 15.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) is also apparently finalising a plan to extend the Temporary Employer/employee Relief scheme (Ters) for three months from July to September for selected categories of workers.