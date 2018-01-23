National / Labour

Nehawu members at Wits strike for 8% wage increase

23 January 2018 - 13:31 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Nehawu members. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN
Nehawu members. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN

Workers at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg have joined an ongoing strike over salary disputes.

Members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) downed tools on Tuesday. The union is demanding an 8% increase‚ while Wits is offering 6% plus a 0.8% performance-linked increase.

"Nehawu has been on lunch-hour pickets at Wits University for the past two weeks in an attempt to persuade management to come back to the bargaining table‚ without success‚" Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said.

The union also wants a 1% medical aid increase‚ the end of outsourcing of sports management‚ and the reinstatement of long-term service awards in cash form.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said Nehawu’s resort to a strike was "disappointing".

"About 100 members affiliated to the Nehawu union are on strike at Wits today. The strike comes in the wake of an impasse in the salary negotiation process for 2018. The university is offering 6.8% for staff and 8% for employees on grades 16 and 17 to 8%‚" Patel said.

Patel said this was the second-highest offer in the sector and the best offer the university can make in order to ensure its financial sustainability.

"It is disappointing that Nehawu has chosen to take this approach considering their agreement to participate in a facilitated re-engagement with an independent facilitator this morning. This meeting is currently under way‚" Patel said.

Nehawu represents about 900 staff members of about 5‚300 permanent employees at Wits‚ Patel said. The university’s operations were not interrupted as it was mainly using online registrations this week.

"However‚ contingency plans have been made and will be implemented if required. Nehawu strikes seem to be under way at Unisa‚ Durban University of Technology and the University of Pretoria as well."

Constitutional Court dismisses former KwaZulu-Natal health department head’s case

Sibongile Zungu took former premier Senzo Mchunu to court to get her job back, lost, and then went all the way to the top court to ask that he be ...
National
7 hours ago

Habib calls for compromise as staff rejects Wits wage offer

Wits’ offer of a 6.8% increase is the second-highest offer in the higher education sector, says vice-chancellor
National
5 days ago

Sasco and Nehawu shut down University of SA over multiple financial disputes

The South African Students Congress and the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union insist the campuses will remain closed until their ...
National
6 days ago

Nehawu urges DUT staff not to budge on 10% wage increase demand

‘The obstinacy of the university management should be blamed for the disruption of the registration of students,’ the union says
National
7 days ago

Unions prepare to shutdown universities if wage demands not met

A number of unions are targeting Wits, Unisa and the Durban University of Technology in a bid to get an 8% increase
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Anoj Singh says the Reserve Bank has already ...
National
2.
Now you can read Business Day’s premium writers ...
National
3.
Court questions delays in commission’s hate ...
National
4.
‘I will investigate anybody and everybody,’ ...
National

Related Articles

Constitutional Court dismisses former KwaZulu-Natal health department head’s ...
National / Health

Habib calls for compromise as staff rejects Wits wage offer
National / Education

Sasco and Nehawu shut down University of SA over multiple financial disputes
National / Education

Nehawu urges DUT staff not to budge on 10% wage increase demand
National / Labour

Unions prepare to shutdown universities if wage demands not met
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.