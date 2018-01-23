Constitutional Court dismisses former KwaZulu-Natal health department head’s case

The former head of KwaZulu-Natal’s health department has failed to convince the Constitutional Court that former premier Senzo Mchunu should pay her legal fees after she lost a court bid to be reinstated.

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Mchunu was not liable for Sibongile Zungu’s Labour Appeal Court costs‚ saying the rule of practice that costs follow result does not apply in labour matters.

Zungu was employed by the premier on a five-year contract between December 1 2009 and July 31 2014.

A month before the end of her term‚ Mchunu told her he would not renew her contract, but would advertise the position and allow her to apply.

The post was advertised and Zungu was among the short-listed candidates who were interviewed.

The selection committee recommended that she be appointed as the head of department for a further five years but Mchunu conducted an investigation of her‚ citing allegations of managerial shortcomings levelled by the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

Her contract was extended for a short period while Mchunu investigated.

A day before her extended contract was to expire‚ Zungu headed to the Labour Court‚ seeking an interdict to prevent the premier from replacing her and a declaratory that he was not entitled to take into account the findings contained in the provisional report.

The matter was set for April 17 2015 and the premier undertook not to appoint anyone in the position pending the outcome of the case.

However‚ the case returned to court after Zungu discovered that another person had been appointed acting head of department in the interim.

She argued that Mchunu had reneged on his undertaking and sought a personal costs order against him.

The court ruled in the premier’s favour after he submitted that he could not leave the position vacant as he would have been in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.

The Labour Court dismissed Zungu’s application and held that the premier had not undermined the agreement between the parties because he had only appointed an acting head of department, not a permanent one. There was no cost order.

The main application was heard on April 21 2015 and was dismissed with costs on the grounds that the Labour Court had no jurisdiction because the matter concerned whether there was a legitimate expectation of the applicant’s contract to be renewed‚ a dismissal issue within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) or the relevant bargaining council.

Zungu approached the Labour Appeal Court and it upheld the finding of the Labour Court‚ dismissing her matter with costs.

She then headed to the Constitutional Court and her case was concluded without oral arguments but the parties filed written submissions. In court papers‚ Zungu contended that Mchunu should have been ordered to pay her costs.

Mchunu submitted that the courts had sufficiently and judicially considered the issue of costs and that such orders should not be set aside.

The Constitutional Court held that there was nothing on the record indicating why the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court had awarded costs against the applicant and refused her leave to appeal on the basis that the application had no prospects for success.