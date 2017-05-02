Union heads to court for resumption of action against SAA

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) is expected to go to court on Wednesday to seek the immediate resumption of industrial action at South African Airways (SAA).

SAA management and the union met on Tuesday evening. The union said it expected compromises from the national carrier after months of negotiations over conditions of services. Workers downed tools in April, demanding that the airline address their demands, primarily an increase in the daily meal allowance, from $131 a day to $170.

SAA has won an interdict against the strike — until June 23 — but the union maintains this was merely the result of a failure by the union to prepare its legal arguments in time. The strike had led to the cancellation of 50 flights, including one international flight.

SAA said it had not yet quantified the impact of the strike but it was substantial, including the costs incurred for accommodating or compensating passengers. "What we propose is a facilitated process which must, within two months, present solutions that all parties find reasonable and acceptable," spokesman Tlali Tlali said.

Sacca secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa said the union was committed to engagement, but would proceed with a review should no agreement be reached. Sacca maintains that the meal allowance, while a core issue, comes on the back of dissatisfaction, over several years, of management’s approach to staff issues.

During wage talks in 2016 an agreement was made that deferred issues of the international meal allowance to the union’s bargaining forum, after parties agreed the issue of the meal allowance was not a salary issue. SAA, however, undertook to address concerns in a National Consultative Bargaining Forum process, with Sacca saying it had already been through extensive mediation and arbitration.