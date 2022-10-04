Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Energy minister tells Africa Oil Week that SA is aware of the dangers of fossil fuels but transition to a low-carbon economy must include energy security, economic growth and jobs
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
The group says Trident falls outside the ambit of infrastructure development, resources and contract mining that underpin its future long-term strategy
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
US and South Korea scramble jets as North fires first missile launch over Japan since 2017
Springbok assistant coach will also take charge of the team against Munster and Bristol Bears in November
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
The vaping and e-cigarette industry says there has been inadequate consultation over the new tobacco control bill passed by cabinet last week, amid claims the industry was denied access to the draft bill last year.
The new Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, which still needs to go through a parliamentary process for approval, seeks to regulate e-cigarettes similarly to cigarettes...
Don’t treat our products like cigarettes, says vaping industry
Industry unhappy about what it says was inadequate consultation over the new tobacco control bill
