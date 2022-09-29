×

National / Health

Health minister drops no butt in tobacco bill

Joe Phaahla gives virtually no concessions to manufacturers of devices such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 16:18 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 29 September 2022 - 23:20

Health minister Joe Phaahla has stood firm against industry pressure to take a softer stance on new generation tobacco products and tabled a bill in parliament that not only proposes tough new antismoking rules but grants virtually no concessions to manufacturers of devices such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

In a move likely to trigger strong pushback from the industry, the minister has introduced new measures in the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill that give him powers to demand that tobacco companies disclose information about their products, ranging from research to the content of the products...

BL Premium

