Sahpra rejects emergency-use application for Russia's Covid-19 vaccine The SA medicines regulator is concerned the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV

SA’s medicines regulator has turned down Lamar Internationals’ emergency-use authorisation application for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is concerned the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV.

Lamar International is the local representative for the vaccine’s developers and submitted an application for section 21 (emergency use) authorisation and a rolling review to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in February...