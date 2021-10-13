Russia to seek approval for Sputnik Light in SA
Single shot is 70% effective against Delta variant three months after vaccination and could be a useful universal booster
13 October 2021 - 18:01
Russia will seek authorisation from SA’s medicines regulator for its single-shot Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine after a study showed it is 70% effective at preventing transmission of the Delta variant three months after inoculation.
Sputnik Light is the first component of the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology with backing from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). It has been authorised as a stand-alone vaccine in more than 15 countries, while Sputnik V has been approved in 70 countries...
