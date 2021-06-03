National / Health

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: EVDS = Eventually Very Delayed Shots

Michael Avery talks to a panel about efforts to ramp up the country's vaccine rollout

03 June 2021 - 16:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/INSTAPHOTOS
Picture: 123RF/INSTAPHOTOS

As of Tuesday, SA had vaccinated more than 1m people under the Sisonke drive and the Pfizer vaccine rollout. But many over-60s are still waiting for the SMS containing their appointment details weeks after registering on the electronic vaccination database system (EVDS). Reports abound of people simply arriving at vaccination sites and getting the jab. This as the country’s J&J rollout has been delayed due to possible contamination with AstraZeneca ingredients feedstock in Baltimore. What is going on and what is being done to increase the daily vaccination rate above 100,000 that is required to vaccinate all people over 60 by the end of June?

Michael Avery spoke to Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the national department of health — who is also in charge of the EVDS — Stavros Nicolaou, who heads the Business for SA (B4SA) health working group, and Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance.

Michael Avery talks to panel about what is being done to ramp up the country's vaccine rollout

