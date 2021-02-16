National / Health SA to share AstraZeneca shots with AU The 1-million doses already received will be shared with other African nations at no cost to the fiscus BL PREMIUM

The government plans to share the 1-million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine it procured from the Serum Institute of India (SII) with the AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Last week, the government suspended its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca shot, after a small clinical trial showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the 501Y.V2 variant that now dominates transmission in SA. It had procured 1.5-million doses from the SII, the first 1-million of which arrived on February 1...