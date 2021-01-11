National / Health J&J vaccine results expected in 10 days’ time Unlike the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, J&J’s requires only a single shot and does not need ultra-cold refrigeration BL PREMIUM

The preliminary results for Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial should be available by January 21 and will then be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to the protocol chair for the local arm of the trial, Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray.

J&J’s candidate vaccine is being tested in a phase 3 trial on 45,000 volunteers in SA, the US and Latin America. It is being closely watched by governments around the world as if proved safe and effective, it could potentially be scaled up far quicker than some of the products already on the market. Unlike the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, J&J’s Ad26 CoV2-S requires only a single shot and does not need ultra-cold refrigeration. It is also expected to cost a fraction of these hi-tech vaccines. ..