Screening for cancer plummets due to fear of contracting Covid-19 The Cancer Association of SA's Michael Herbst says SA is likely to see a surge in late diagnosis of cervical and colorectal cancer in particular, as a result

SA’s coronavirus epidemic has upended routine cancer screening, increasing the risks of late diagnosis with poorer outcomes for patients, according to a claims analysis by Momentum Health medical scheme.

Around the world patients have shied away from consulting their doctors or visiting healthcare facilities for routine screening tests such as mammograms or colonoscopies for fear of contracting Covid-19, or been unable to obtain these services because resources were directed towards coronavirus care.