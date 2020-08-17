Wits launches SA’s second Covid-19 vaccine trial
The phase 2b trial will evaluate the safety of experimental shot and its ability to stimulate the body’s immune system to protect against future infection
17 August 2020 - 13:09
Wits University has launched its second Covid-19 vaccine trial, testing an experimental shot made by US biotech company Novavax, it announced on Monday.
The phase 2b trial of the shot called NVX-CoV2373 will enrol about 2,900 adult volunteers, including 240 who are HIV positive. It will evaluate the shot’s safety and ability to stimulate the body’s immune system to protect against future infection with Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
