Africa’s sex workers are being battered by lockdowns, clients and even the police

This has led to increased violence from clients, who are often demanding lower rates and more risqué services and attacking sex workers if they refuse.

The Kenya Sex Workers Alliance (Keswa), a coalition of about 30 sex-worker rights groups, said it has documented six murders of sex workers since the East African nation imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 27.

“We have security tips, such as don’t go with clients who appear suspicious, inform someone of your location, and don’t go to a client’s place or take him home,” said Philester Abdalla, Keswa’s national co-ordinator. “But people are so broke and desperate that they are not following the rules. We have children who need food, landlords who are demanding rent.”

She was currently sheltering five evicted sex workers in her home.

Keswa has recorded 80 incidences of violence against sex workers by clients, neighbours and police in the first of the month of the pandemic compared to a monthly average of 25 incidents before Covid-19 hit Kenya in mid-March, Abdalla said.

From Senegal in the west to Botswana in the south, lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus across Africa have severely hit millions of sex workers who already live on the margins of society, according to campaigners.

Customers are staying away for fear of contracting the virus, and restrictions on movement, shortages of transport, and closures of bars and brothels have left sex workers struggling to survive.

Most are excluded from government relief packages and many have been unable to pay their rent — or evicted after brothels where they live shut down — leaving them homeless.

Already criminalised, stigmatised, and blamed for the high prevalence of Aids in Africa, sex workers have also become more susceptible to punitive measures by police enforcing Covid-19 regulations in many countries.

Grace Kamau, regional co-ordinator for the African Sex Workers Alliance, said police in countries such as Uganda, Kenya Ivory Coast, Malawi, Zimbabwe and SA, are raiding brothels and bars, assaulting and arresting sex workers.

“Sex workers are an easy target in a time of crisis. Clients feel they can take advantage of them, and law enforcement think they can use them to show that they are implementing Covid-19 measures,” said Kamau. “Even the community is blaming them. Sex workers are being forced to work in their homes during the day, which attracts attention ... there have been incidents of mob justice where neighbours have attacked sex workers.”

In Kenya, about 800 sex workers were arrested over the past two months, with about 400 placed in quarantine centres, accused of violating social-distancing restrictions, according to Keswa.

While in neighbouring Uganda, campaigners said sex workers were being unfairly targeted due to their association with truck drivers — some that had tested positive. There were 117 arrests of sex workers over a two-week period, they said.

No access to HIV treatment

Stay-at-home orders have also left sex workers unable to visit health clinics and access essential services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), say health experts.

Many of those living with HIV were unable to get the life-saving treatment they needed — potentially putting their compromised immune systems at risk if they contracted Covid-19.

Female sex workers are 13 times more likely to become infected with HIV than adults in the general population, according to UNAids, with more than 50% of sex workers in some countries in Eastern and Southern Africa living with HIV.

A survey of 884 sex workers in Kenya conducted by Keswa found more than 65% of respondents could not get condoms and medication for HIV, such as ARVs, due to price hikes on public transport linked to Covid-19 restrictions.