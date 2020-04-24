SA secures vital stocks of protective gear for health workers

The protection of SA’s front-line doctors, nurses and community healthcare workers has received a boost with the arrival of a major order of medical protective gear.

Being in close contact with Covid-19 patients, the protection of these workers who are the country’s first line of defence in the fight against the virus, is critical. Cases have already been reported of some of these front-line workers testing positive for the disease.

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a major challenge in a number of countries because of the surge in global demand for surgical masks, gloves, ventilators and other items.

The order, which arrived on Thursday night, includes two-million surgical masks and 216,000 KN95 respirators. Delivery of a second order consisting of a further 784,000 KN95 respirators and 550,000 surgical masks will take place on Sunday night.

The order forms part of a government-led centralised PPE procurement strategy that serves both the public and private healthcare sectors. It is led by the department of health and the Treasury’s office of the chief procurement officer in partnership with Business for SA (B4SA), which is an alliance of volunteer resources from business bodies, organisations and companies.

B4SA on Friday said the centralisation of SA’s PPE procurement was critical as global competition for the protective gear continued to rise.