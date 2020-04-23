Dis-Chem accused of excessive prices for life-saving masks

“People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally life-saving items right now. They shouldn’t be exploitive and take advantage of cash-strapped consumers during the worst time in our history,” commission head Tembinkosi Bonakele said in a statement.

The charges against Dis-Chem fall under new regulations signed into law by trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel to prevent excessive prices and profiteering by dominant firms during the lockdown. It comes weeks after Dis-Chem embarked on a rental go-slow, in some cases refusing to pay rent even though its shops are open during the stay-at-home order.

Dis-Chem has denied the charges, saying information and data used by the commission to conclude that the company had broken the law was misunderstood.

“Dis-Chem will be responding in detail to the allegations in the referral in due course,” the company said in a statement.

While some of the prices of mask packs rocketed by over 200%, the commission said Dis-Chem’s profit margin went up by 125%, suggesting some of the price increases must have been due to an increase in input costs.

The commission said the average price of a pack of 50 blue surgical masks, before VAT, surged 261% to R156.95 while a pack of five masks fetched 43% more between February and late March. The price helped Dis-Chem boost its profit margin on the products to 45% from 20%.