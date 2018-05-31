Protests for non-payment of bonuses close down Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
A protest erupted at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.
A hospital staffer told TimesLIVE that rubbish had been strewn across the corridors of the hospital.
Another source‚ who asked not to be named‚ said: "We presume it is related to performance evaluations, which [used to] lead to the awarding of bonuses. But now‚ there is no money for bonuses."
Strike at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and there is no operation pic.twitter.com/RJLeirGhLt— Mphele Debeila (@Mphele20) May 31, 2018
Some staff members are reportedly holed up in the wards and in the basement of the hospital. "There is no harm to the patients inside‚" the source said‚ adding that medics were attending to them. Patients arriving at the facility are‚ however‚ not being allowed to enter.
The gates to the facility were locked as protesters scattered debris and small fires were started near the entrance.
Department of Health spokesperson Lesemang Matuka referred all questions to the facility’s CEO‚ Gladys Bogoshi. She was‚ however‚ said to be in an emergency meeting with the police on how to best handle the situation.
Some people have taken to social media to post videos of what is happening on scene.
In April‚ medical waste and rubbish were also scattered over the hospital’s floors by workers‚ including nurses and support staff, such as cleaners and porters. At the time‚ their union told TimesLIVE they were dissatisfied with the hospital’s non-payment of performance bonuses.
Earlier this month‚ the hospital’s spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu told Power Talk radio host Iman Rappetti that management has not paid workers performance bonuses for two years.
"Their grievance is the non-payment of their performance bonuses‚ which affects all Gauteng health department [establishments]‚ not just Charlotte Maxeke. They have not been paid these bonuses for the past two financial years‚" Mvumvu was quoted as saying. The provincial health department has been approached to resolve the matter‚ according to the broadcast.
This is a developing story.
Strike @ Charlotte Maxeke hospital. Patiants are not allowed to enter. pic.twitter.com/Q52vLcEmDb— Gary Fynn (@FynnGary) May 31, 2018
