Some staff members are reportedly holed up in the wards and in the basement of the hospital. "There is no harm to the patients inside‚" the source said‚ adding that medics were attending to them. Patients arriving at the facility are‚ however‚ not being allowed to enter.

The gates to the facility were locked as protesters scattered debris and small fires were started near the entrance.

Department of Health spokesperson Lesemang Matuka referred all questions to the facility’s CEO‚ Gladys Bogoshi. She was‚ however‚ said to be in an emergency meeting with the police on how to best handle the situation.

Some people have taken to social media to post videos of what is happening on scene.

In April‚ medical waste and rubbish were also scattered over the hospital’s floors by workers‚ including nurses and support staff, such as cleaners and porters. At the time‚ their union told TimesLIVE they were dissatisfied with the hospital’s non-payment of performance bonuses.

Earlier this month‚ the hospital’s spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu told Power Talk radio host Iman Rappetti that management has not paid workers performance bonuses for two years.

"Their grievance is the non-payment of their performance bonuses‚ which affects all Gauteng health department [establishments]‚ not just Charlotte Maxeke. They have not been paid these bonuses for the past two financial years‚" Mvumvu was quoted as saying. The provincial health department has been approached to resolve the matter‚ according to the broadcast.

This is a developing story.