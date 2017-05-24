Health Department wants retailers to remove sweets from checkout points

The Department of Health has urged retailers to follow Woolworths’ lead and remove sweet treats from their checkout points, saying consumers need all the help they can get to make healthier food choices.

Approximately two thirds of women (68%) and one third of men (31%) in SA are overweight or obese, according to the 2016 SA Demographic Health Survey released by Statistics SA last week, placing them at risk of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. One of the key contributors to weight gain is unhealthy food.

Addressing Parliament, the department’s chief director for health promotion, nutrition and oral health, Lynn Moeng, said Woolworths had removed sweets from its checkout aisles in 60% of its stores, and called on its rivals to follow suit.

The government is moving to tax sugar-sweetened beverages and reduce the salt content of processed food, but further regulation is needed, she told MPs on Parliament’s portfolio committee on health. Consumers need clearer information on food labels, and the department is considering whether to regulate food advertising to children, she said.

The department published draft regulations proposing controls on advertising to children several years ago, but is still weighing up whether to push ahead. Global evidence suggests industry self-regulation for controlling advertising to children is not effective, she said.

South Africans are ill-informed about the dangers of being overweight and the risks posed by eating too much processed food: "We hope educating our communities will encourage them to demand healthier options from retailers and restaurants."