National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation ahead of 2024 election

President's speech comes days before the May 29 national and provincial elections

26 May 2024 - 16:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening. His address comes days before the May 29 national and provincial elections.

The presidency said his speech would start at 6pm. 

Ramaphosa is expected to cover a range of issues, including this week’s election. Special votes take place on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the main election day on Wednesday. 

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nedbank launches bid to liquidate Damelin, ...
National
2.
Ebrahim Patel calls it a day after 15 years
National
3.
SA elections 2024: All you need to know
National
4.
Delay in coal plant shutdowns will not derail ...
National
5.
Indefinite Numsa strike begins at SA Steel Mills ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.