Zambia returns SA jet swept up in gold scheme
18 April 2024 - 05:31
An SA aviation company allegedly involved in a gold smuggling scheme has had its business jet returned after a Zambian court ruled that the seizure of the aircraft was unprocedural.
The Bombardier Global Express jet, valued at about $14m, arrived at Lanseria Airport last week after an order from Zambia’s economic and financial crimes court...
