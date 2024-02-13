National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane not entitled to millions in gratuity, says public protector office

The law entitles only those who have left the post of the public protector of their own volition or at the end of their term to receive the payment

13 February 2024 - 12:07
by Kgothatso Madisa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE.
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE.

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to be at loggerheads with her former employer over a whopping payout believed to be in the region of R10m.

TimesLIVE is reporting that it has been reliably informed that the public protector's office has determined Mkhwebane does not qualify for the payment because of how she left office.

Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament in 2023, rendering her unqualified to receive the payout, the protector’s office says. 

She was removed as the public protector in September by the National Assembly, with 318 MPs voting for her removal against 43 who voted to keep her, while one MP abstained.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially removed her weeks later. She has since joined the EFF as an MP. TimesLIVE is reporting that is has been informed that the office of the public protector communicated its decision to Mkhwebane this week.

Some of the reasons are said to be that the law entitles only those who have left the post of the public protector of their own volition or at the end of their term, to receive the payment, and not when they have been removed.

The office of the public protector is said to have told Mkhwebane that it could not find a law in either the constitution or the Public Protector Act under which it could justify making the payment.

Mkhwebane’s predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, was paid R7.6m in gratuity at the end of her nonrenewable seven-year term.

Mkhwebane had not responded to calls and questions by the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Sneaky Zuma still hogs headlines — you have to give him that

The media continues to write down what the crooked old guy is saying as if it might help in some way
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Veteran MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament

Long-standing cabinet minister has served under all five presidents in SA's democratic dispensation
National
1 month ago

Ntshavheni says Mogoeng wants to rule from the grave, for criticising Ramaphosa

Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says President Cyril Ramaphosa should have disclosed his CR17 campaign donors
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jacob Zuma says he will change the constitution ...
National
2.
The great Gauteng jobs scam: millions of rand ...
National
3.
Anti-SA bill in US is dead in the water, says ...
National
4.
Study lays out worrying effects of closing coal ...
National
5.
Coronation goes to Constitutional Court over ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.