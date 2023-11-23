Politics

WATCH: Mkhwebane resists, but MPs vote for removal of two judges

Business Day TV talks to Business Day legal writer Tauriq Moosa

23 November 2023 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was recently sworn in as an EFF MP. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH.
MPs have voted for the removal of two judges in SA — John Hlophe and Nkola Motata. Hlophe was found guilty of misconduct for allegedly trying to influence the Constitutional Court in a matter involving former president Jacob Zuma. He continues to contest the findings in ongoing legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Motata, initially convicted of drunk driving in 2007 and later found guilty of misconduct, is facing renewed scrutiny after the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a prior decision, ordering the Judicial Service Commission to recommend his removal.

Business Day TV discussed the proceedings in greater detail  with legal writer for Business Day, Tauriq Moosa.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

