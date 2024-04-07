Sars cracks down on money launderers
07 April 2024 - 06:04
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is cracking down on individuals using nonprofit organisations (NPOs) as vehicles to launder money disguised as donations. It has rejected R1bn in claims presented as donations in the 2023/24 financial year.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars was concerned about the level of tax abuse and low compliance in tax-exempt institutions, some of which were being used as vehicles for money laundering and tax crime...
