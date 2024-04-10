The Johnson & Johnson logo on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, May 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nigeria’s health regulator said on Wednesday it had recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) children’s cough syrup after finding an unacceptably high level of a potentially fatal toxic substance.
The batch being recalled was made in SA in May 2021 with an expiry date of April 2024. The regulator urged those with bottles from the batch to discontinue use or sale and submit them to its nearest office.
Laboratory tests on Benylin Paediatric showed a high level of diethylene glycol, which has been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since 2022 in one of the world’s worst waves of poisoning from oral medication.
The syrup was used to treat cough and congestion-related symptoms, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children aged two to 12, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said in a notice on its website.
“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals,” the agency said.
Human consumption of the substance could cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches and acute kidney injury that might result in death, the regulator said.
J&J referred a request for comment to Kenvue, which now owns the Benylin brand spun off last year. Kenvue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nigeria recalls J&J cough syrup made in SA over toxic substance
Nigeria’s health regulator said on Wednesday it had recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) children’s cough syrup after finding an unacceptably high level of a potentially fatal toxic substance.
The batch being recalled was made in SA in May 2021 with an expiry date of April 2024. The regulator urged those with bottles from the batch to discontinue use or sale and submit them to its nearest office.
Laboratory tests on Benylin Paediatric showed a high level of diethylene glycol, which has been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since 2022 in one of the world’s worst waves of poisoning from oral medication.
The syrup was used to treat cough and congestion-related symptoms, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children aged two to 12, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said in a notice on its website.
“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals,” the agency said.
Human consumption of the substance could cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches and acute kidney injury that might result in death, the regulator said.
J&J referred a request for comment to Kenvue, which now owns the Benylin brand spun off last year. Kenvue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Indonesian company officials jailed over deadly cough syrup
Medicine factory in India resumes work after deadly cough syrup scandal in 2022
India uncovers more toxic syrups
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Deadly Indonesian cough syrup was almost pure toxin, court papers show
India uncovers more toxic syrups
India to require drugmakers to annually audit suppliers
Gambian families sue over fatal cough syrup
Gambia strengthens controls on medicines from India
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.