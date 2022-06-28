National / Labour Implats and Amcu sign five-year wage deal that ‘ensures stability of operations’ Company says workers will get inflation-beating increases over the multi-term agreement B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats), one of the world’s leading producers of platinum group metals (PGMs), said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year pay hike deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction (Amcu) which will see workers getting inflation-beating increases over the multi-term agreement.

Implats, which spent R18.8bn in wages and benefits and paid R19.1bn in taxes and royalties in 2021, said the settlement is effective from July 1. The group, which employs more than 50,000 people across its operations, becomes the second miner to ink a wage agreement that promotes labour stability by allowing parties to find common ground without declaring a dispute or embarking on a strike...